Abducted minor recovered, female ‘kidnapper’ held

FAISALABAD: Police on Sunday recovered an abducted minor girl and arrested a female kidnapper from the Tandlianwala area of the district.

A police spokesperson said that three-year-old Jannat had been abducted from Tandlianwala six months ago and the kidnappers had demanded ransom for her release.

CIA Incharge Chaudhary Zeeshan Khalid conducted a surprise raid at premises in Chak No 417-GB and recovered the abducted girl from a house.

Later, the three-year-old was handed over to her parents and a kidnapper, namely Khursheed Bibi, was held by the police.

Further investigation is underway, the spokesperson added.