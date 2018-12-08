Waseem Akhtar indicted in four more cases concerning May 12 riots

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar was indicted by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday in four more cases in connection with May 12, 2007 riots in the provincial capital.

21 individuals accused in a number of cases regarding the riots appeared before the court and pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges.

Spreading terror, murder and causing unrest were among the charges leveled against hem.

Further, the court has declared 15 others accused in the cases as absconders.

The witnesses have also been directed to appear before the court at the next hearing.

More than 50 people were killed and hundreds were injured in Karachi when miscreants attacked people going to the airport to receive the then-deposed chief justice, Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi ahead of a lawyers’ gathering.