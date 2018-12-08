Tribunal rejects petition challenging PM Imran’s win

LAHORE: An election tribunal on Saturday rejected an election petition challenging the victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan in a written judgment.

Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Justice Shahid Waheed issued a 29-page judgment on the election petition. As per the order, the petitioner failed to prove the allegations levelled against the premier.

“The petitioner did not provide a copy of the election plea to all candidates and provided a wrong affidavit with the petition,” the judgement read.

Justice Waheed noted, “There can be no interference in the victory of the appointed candidate on the basis of baseless allegations, therefore, the election petition against Imran Khan is not in accordance with law and is thus rejected.”