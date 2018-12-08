Shehbaz undergoes medical checkup at Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday underwent a medical checkup at the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

According to reports, the medical board carried out blood pressure, sugar and other tests of the former Punjab chief minister; the reports, however, were normal.

On November 6, an accountability court had sent Shehbaz to jail on judicial remand after his previous physical remand in the Ashiana Housing scam case ended.

Earlier, a National Accountancy Bureau (NAB) team had shifted Shehbaz to Fatima Jinnah Medical University, where he had undergone a medical examination.

On November 24, the PML-N president’s blood report had shown signs of cancer recurrence. His medical examination was conducted after he had complained of throat ache.

NAB had arrested Shehbaz in the Ashiana scam on October 5 during his appearance before NAB in the Saaf Pani Company scam.