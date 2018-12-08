Sattar, Akhtar lock horns over Karachi anti-encroachment drive

KARACHI: Farooq Sattar on Saturday said that 500,000 people have been made homeless due to the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi.

Speaking to media persons outside an anti-terrorism court, Sattar said, “People are being made homeless because of court orders. 500,000 people have become homeless due to the encroachment drive.”

He added, “Waseem Akhtar was voted to construct Karachi not destroy it.”

“Akhtar should try to get votes in Karachi now. The city will tell him who is oppressed.” Sattar added.

He continued, “Supreme Court should remove illegal occupation and not markets that have been there for 50 years. A policy should be made by shop-keepers and traders on encroachments. Homelessness will only lead to crime rising in the city.”

When asked if he will be appointed as the next mayor of Karachi by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Sattar said, “I do not see dreams like Manzoor Wassan.”

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar while speaking to media said that the decision regarding the encroachment drive will be made by the Supreme Court.

“The shops given by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) have been demolished. Residents will have to face trouble for a few days as rubble from the operation is removed,” he added.

Responding to a question regarding Farooq Sattar, Akhtar said, “What should I respond to Farooq Sattar’s talk? I don’t even know which party he belongs to.”

“If I destroyed Karachi then Farooq Sattar destroyed Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan,” he added.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan on Saturday said Farooq Sattar is no longer part of the party and should stop using its name and flag.

Speaking to the media persons in Karachi, the MQM-P leader said, “We will present the Karachi case in front of the chief justice. Waseem Akhtar did a lot of work despite a lack of resources and the Constitution binds him to implement court orders. The Karachi mayor only razed encroachments on footpaths.”

The MQM-P leader further said, “Sattar is no longer a part of the party and I am not answerable for any of his statements. He should stop using the party’s name or flag.”