Road accidents in different cities of Punjab killed nine and injured 18 people on Friday night.

As a rickshaw collided with an oil tanker in Sheikhupura, a couple travelling in it died as well as four other people. One person was critically injured and taken to District Headquarters Hospital.

Meanwhile, an oil tanker collided with a passenger bus in Chichawatni as the bus driver fell asleep on the well, thus killing three and injuring 17 people.