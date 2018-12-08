People from twin cities enjoy visit to President House

ISLAMABAD: A large number of people from the twin cities on Saturday visited lush green and spacious lawns of the highly-secured building of President House.

Talking to PTV News, people appreciated the decision the of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for opening the gates of all VVIP buildings, including the President House, for general public.

The President House will remain open from 0900 hours to 1600 hours and families can enjoy a day off in the area open for public that was once only approachable to the mighty and powerful heads.

A visitor said, in the past, doors of a few buildings like Aiwan-e-Sadr were opened for the powerful and elites, but now a common man can also visit these VVIP and highly-secured houses only by showing the identity cards.

He said that he was living in federal capital for last 20 year, but he could never get a chance to visit Aiwan-e-Sadr, adding, his dream came true after this public-friendly decision of the incumbent government.

The Governor Houses at Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar have already been opened up for general public.