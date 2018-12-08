Pakistan’s foreign relations

And an over-confident but ill-prepared PM

Despite receiving hours long briefings at the GHQ and ISI headquarters besides attending several lengthy tutorials by none other than the COAS himself Imran Khan faltered during the interview by Washington Post’s Lally Weymouth. When asked to spell out precisely what he meant by proper relationship with the US, he gave the example of Pakistan’s relationship with China. “Our relationship with China is not one-dimensional. It’s a trade relationship between the two countries.” Imran Khan forgets that the real basis of Pakistan-China relationship is a unique and mutually beneficial strategic partnership of which trade unfortunately remains an insignificant factor: a paltry export of $1.744bn from Pakistan compared to $11.458bn of import from China in FY 2017-18, creating a trade gap of $9.7bn in China’s favour. During the same period United States imported $3.86bn from Pakistan as against $2.076bn export – leaving a surplus of $1.78bn for Pakistan.

It is equally preposterous to claim that by seeking Pakistan’s help to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table the US has embraced Imran Khan’s policy of resolving the Afghan issue through talks. The PM needs to be reminded of efforts for a resolution through talks that started in 2010 during Obama’s first tenure. In June 2013 a US delegation arrived at Taliban’s Qatar office for talks, with President Obama calling it ‘an important first step toward reconciliation’. The move failed because of opposition from President Karzai. In July 2015 the first round of Afghanistan-Taliban talks was brokered by Pakistan at Murree, attended by officials from the US and China as observers.

Being an outstanding cricketer does not necessarily provide one the capacity to resolve complicated international issues. Khan is keen to cultivate friendly relations between India and Pakistan but has apparently done little homework about disputes between the two countries. He says he has asked his government to find out the status of the Mumbai case. Khan is confident of bringing Pakistan and the US closer. He says he knows the Western mind and how to deal with the US. He is also keen to resolve the Afghan conundrum after receiving a letter from Trump. One wishes him Godspeed albeit with some trepidation.