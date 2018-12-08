NICL case: Ex-chairman Niazi, five others sentenced to seven years in jail

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi on Saturday announced its verdict in the National Insurance Corporation Limited (NICL) land scam case and sentenced six involved, including former chairman Ayaz Khan Niazi, to seven years each in jail.

In its verdict, the court also barred the convicts from holding any public office for 10 years each.

The scandal pertains to financial corruption by ex-chairman of NICL Ayaz Niazi, Mohsin Habib Warraich and then-commerce minister Makhdoom Amin Faheem and others in purchasing of official land.

In its reference, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had accused them of purchasing official land in Korangi area of Karachi at a high price and causing the loss of Rs490 million to the national exchequer.

After the court orders, the police arrested the convicts. Earlier, the two suspects in the case had sought a plea bargain.

PARADISE PAPERS

In November last year, Niazi was named in leaked Paradise Papers in connection with four offshore companies in the British Virgin Islands.

One of four was a trust named Andalusian Discretionary Trust, while the other three were companies, Andalusian Holdings Limited, Andalusian Enterprises Limited, and Andalusian Establishment Limited.

All three companies were established when Niazi was NICL chairman in 2010.

In the records of the companies, Niazi’s two brothers, Muhammad Ali Khan Niazi and Hussain Khan Niazi were shown as beneficial owners while Ayaz, his father Abdul Razaq Khan and mother Fauzia Razzaq named as directors.