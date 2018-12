by Monitoring Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

A man in Muzaffargarh was arrested for throwing boiling water on his wife’s face because she is childless.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Imean Kishwar, Fauzia was admitted to Nishat Hospital in Multan with burns after Nazeer Hussain scalded her.

It has been reported that he also hit her before throwing the boiling water.