Large cache of arms, ammunition seized from vehicle, accused held

KOHAT: The police arrested one person and recovered arms and ammunition from his vehicle on the Indus Highway here on Saturday.

According to details, the highway police during routine checking at Indus Highway stopped a suspected vehicle near Kohat tunnel check post.

During a search of vehicles arms including two Kalashnikovs, four repeaters, four pistols, several rifles, thousands of rounds of different bores were recovered.

An accused belonging to inter-provincial weapons smuggling gang was also arrested.

Police said that the arms and ammunition were being smuggled from Darra Adam Khel to Punjab.

The police impounded the vehicle and after registering a case against the detainee started an investigation.