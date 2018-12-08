Lahore Parking Company ex-chief sent to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday sent Lahore Parking Company’s (LPC) former chief Hafiz Nauman to jail on judicial remand in connection with a scam.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Hafiz Nauman before Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan on expiry of physical remand term.

NAB prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua submitted that investigations had been completed from the accused and his custody was no longer required. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail on a judicial remand.

The court sent Hafiz Nauman to jail on judicial remand till December 20, with a direction to produce him again on expiry of the term.

According to NAB, the accused misused his authority and illegally awarded parking sites contracts. National exchequer had to face loss of millions of rupees due to financial irregularities in the company.

On November 28, Hafiz Nauman was arrested from Lahore High Court (LHC) premises after a division bench dismissed his pre-arrest bail petition.

NAB also arrested LPC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Taseer Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Usman Qayyum, General Manager Faizan Wali and Accounts Manager Saad Rafique in the scam, besides National Technology Group CEO Faisal Rao.

Faizan Wali, Saad Rafique and Faisal Rao had been released after striking a plea bargain with the anti-graft body.

The three suspects paid Rs. 80 million to clear the liability against them in the scam.