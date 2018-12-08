Justice Nisar decries govt’s ‘failure’ in improving healthcare conditions

RAWALPINDI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday stressed the need to improve healthcare infrastructure in state-run hospitals.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of Pakistan Stroke and Carotid Intervention Course (PSCIC) at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC), the top judge said that during his visit, he observed that three patients were laying on one bed in a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) public hospital.

“This depicts a complete failure of the government as it is the state’s responsibility to ensure best and basic healthcare facilities to the masses.”

The CJP lamented that one of the health sector’s biggest issues was that only the rich could afford medical treatment and proper care while poor were being left to die.

“I have tried to play my part in urging the lawmakers to make laws for improvement of health sector and availability of facilities to all those who need medical care after I saw the condition of hospitals during my visits,” he said and reiterated that it is the responsibility of the state to pay attention to the ailing in the society, however, the poor are deprived of their legal right to receive good treatment.

“There is no basic equipment at the hospitals; ventilators are faulty and those in working condition are reserved for those with influence.”

The top judge went on to add “they would even remove ventilator being used by a poor patient for use by a wealthy one”.

Justice Nisar lamented scarce funds for the health sector, saying even those are not spent appropriately. “Medical education has gained a lot of significance, but we are still producing unqualified doctors,” he said.

“A painful life is not a life and unfortunately, there is no facility for children’s liver transplant in the country. We have given the guideline for the treatment available in the hospitals.”

He said that the judges of the Supreme Court (SC) and he himself is contributing to improving the healthcare facilities to deserving people and appreciated the role of doctors whose effort for the ailing humanity, he said, are commendable.

Speaking to the doctors present at the ceremony, he said that the department of medicine is not a minor area, it also requires an attitude to serve humans.

Later, he also distributed shields among renowned foreign and local doctors who had attended the workshop.