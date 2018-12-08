Journalist Nusrat Javed alleges PM Imran ‘tried to get him killed’

The TV host and journalist Nusrat Javed on Friday night alleged that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan ‘tried to get him killed’ but he is ‘still Alice’s by the way’.

On his official Twitter account, Javed tweeted: “It is 1:16 and the Prime Minister of Pakistan has tried to get me killed. I am still Alice’s by the way m.”

The reactions of the people on Twitter are, however, rather hilarious as most of them pointed out the possible reason behind this tweet.

Commenting of Javed’d habit, one wrote: “ہ صاحب رات جو شہد اور زیتون کے تیل کی بوتل پی کر اپنے آپ سے باہر ہوتے: اللہ رحم کرے انکے حال پر!.”

Giving him suggestion, another wrote: “سر مشروب مغرب کا اثر شائد تھوڑا زیادہ ہو گیا ہے تھوڑا سا لیموں کھا لیں افاقہ ہو گا.”

Another wrote: “Sir will tweet tomorrow. Sorry about my last night tweets, my phone was drunk.”

Another pointed out: “He is still Alice in the wonderland.”