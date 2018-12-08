Govt opens President House for public

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday opened the doors of President House for the general public on Saturday.

The house will remain open for public from 9am to 4pm. The visitors can enter President House after showing the National Identity Card at the entrance.

In its election campaign, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had announced to open official buildings for the public soon after coming into power.

On September 30, Governor House of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opened its doors for the public.

On its opening day, students of two girls colleges visited the building, with the Governor House being opened to families in the future. “We are very excited to have a chance to visit the Governor House,” one of the students visiting the KP Governor House said.

Earlier on September 16, Punjab Governor House opened for public as MPAs and provincial ministers welcomed the public on their first visit to the house.

The people were allowed to enter the building from the gate near Al-Hamra Hall on Mall Road, after showing the identity card of the head of their family.

Punjab government ministers Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan and Mian Aslam Iqbal welcomed the families while other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MNAs and MPAs were also present.