FO official, husband suffocate to death in Hunza hotel

Syeda Fatemi, an assistant director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with her husband died of suffocation after a gas leakage in their hotel room in Hunza on Saturday.

The couple was on their honeymoon after they had tied the knot on November 29.

Fatemi was from the 42nd common training programme and had been stationed at the Common Diplomacy Section of the Foreign Office. She had just completed a training course from France and originally belonged to Attock. She was also a position holder at the special diplomacy course.

Earlier this year, former model and journalist Quratulain Ali Khan had also been found dead at her Karachi apartment owing to suffocation as well.