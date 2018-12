by INP , (Last Updated 10 seconds ago)

LAHORE: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s brother, Chaudhry Faisal Hussain Farid, on Saturday was appointed as the additional advocate general of Punjab.

A notification issued in this regard stated that 18 people have been appointed as Punjab additional advocate general.

In the past, Chaudhry Faisal has represented former president Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf in the treason case filed against him.