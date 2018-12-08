CM expresses resolve to end ‘30 years of status quo’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday expressed his resolve to end “30 years of status quo” in the province and carrying out record legislation for the welfare of the people.

“It is not a simple task, but we have started making efforts and things are improving. For the first time in history, savings worth billions have been made,” he said during an informal interaction with media persons at his office.

The chief minister said that serving the masses was his only agenda and the government would present the report of its first 100 day’s performance to the people.

“We will also apprise them of our plans for the next five years,” he said.

“The issue of clean drinking water will be resolved at the earliest, especially in remote areas, and the people will soon witness real change.”

The chief minister added that his government would burn the midnight oil to ensure progress and welfare of the people of Punjab and informed the journalists of the projects that the incumbent government has launched for the betterment of the people.

Spokesperson to the chief minister, Dr Shahbaz Gill, and others concerned were also present on the occasion.