CJP Saqib Nisar not operating any social media account: SC spokesman

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday issued a clarification regarding a number of social media accounts operating with the name of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar.

According to the apex court’s spokesman, CJP Nisar is not operating any personal or official account on Twitter or any other social media website.

The SC spokesman maintained that the accounts operating with CJP’s name on any social media platform are all fake and the court has directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block such accounts.

The spokesman further added that FIA and PTA have been asked to take legal action against people who made and operated such accounts using the name of country’s top judge.