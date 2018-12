by Monitoring Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

Lights in Bahria Town Karachi were turned off on Friday night due to financial crunch faced by the real estate developer, a local media outlet reported on Friday.

The Supreme Court is currently in control of the organisation’s cash inflow and has halted development work till a verdict in a case is announced.

Due to the financial crunch, approximately 45,000 employees of Bahria Town fear they may not be paid their salaries on time.