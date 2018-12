by Staff Report , (Last Updated 7 seconds ago)

KARACHI: The Karachi-Hyderabad Superhighway was blocked on Saturday due to protests by employees and contractors of Bahria Town over non-payments.

The National Highway link road from Kathore was also blocked.

The protesters urged Prime Minsiter Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar to take notice of the issue.

Protests were also carried out in Tauheed Commercial area.