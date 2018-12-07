Will not be treated like ‘hired gun’ of US, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan will not be treated like a “hired gun” of the Unites States.

The premier made the comments while giving an interview to the Washington Post.

In response to a question regarding a recent exchange on Twitter with US President Donald Trump, PM Imran said that “It was not really a Twitter war, it was just setting the record right. The exchange was about being blamed for deeply flawed US policies — the military approach to Afghanistan.”

PM Imran asserted that “there are no sanctuaries in Pakistan,” when the interviewer asked about allegations by US officials that Taliban leaders still reside within the country.

“When I came into power, I got a complete briefing from the security forces. They said that we have time and time again asked the Americans, “Can you tell us where the sanctuaries are, and we will go after them?” There are no sanctuaries in Pakistan,” he added.

“We have 2.7 million Afghan refugees still living in Pakistan. They live in big refugee camps.”

“Our border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has the greatest amount of surveillance. The US has satellites and drones. These people crossing would be seen.”

While responding to a question regarding the Afghan peace process, the premier said that “peace in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s interest. We will do everything. We will try our best. Putting pressure on the Taliban is easier said than done. Bear in mind that about 40 percent of Afghanistan is now out of the government’s hands”.

“I talked for years about how there was no military solution in Afghanistan, and they called me “Taliban Khan.” If you did not agree with the US policy, you were [thought to be] anti-American. Now I’m happy that everyone realizes there is only a political solution . . . From Pakistan’s point of view, we do not want the Americans to leave Afghanistan in a hurry like they did in 1989.”

“The last thing we want is to have chaos in Afghanistan. There should be a settlement this time. In 1989, what happened was the Taliban emerged out of the chaos.”

While speaking with regards to US- Pakistan relations, he said that “I would never want to have a relationship where Pakistan is treated like a hired gun — given money to fight someone else’s war. We should never put ourselves in this position again. It not only cost us human lives, devastation of our tribal areas, but it also cost us our dignity. We would like a proper relationship with the US.”

While responding to whether US-Pakistan relations should improve, he answered “who would not want to be friends with a superpower?”

In response to a question about the premier’s recent efforts to acquire financial assistance from Saudi Arabia, UAE and China, he said that details of the agreements will be kept confidential.

“Those governments want to keep it confidential. We raised money, but we are talking to the IMF [International Monetary Fund]. We do not want to have conditions imposed on us which would cause more unemployment and inflation.”

While speaking about his vision for the country, he said that “I want to make Pakistan an equitable, just society. I believe in a welfare state. I would be on the opposite side of President Donald Trump in terms of economic policy, probably closer to Senator Bernie Sanders”.