US general highlights Pakistan’s concern on India’s role in Afghan peace process: report

Lt Gen Kenneth McKenzie, the next chief of the US Central Command (Centcom) raised two key elements of the Afghan peace deal — Pakistan’s concerns over India’s growing influence in Afghanistan and what the US could do to allay those concerns — during a congressional hearing, a local media house reported.

It was reported that these points were raised in a written response to the US Senate Armed Services Committee after his confirmation hearing and he said that as Centcom chief, he “will make Pakistan a priority engagement”.

He was further quoted by the local media report acknowledging that Pakistan “has national interests it wants to be addressed in any future political settlement in the region, including a politically stable Afghanistan”.

Moreover, he assured that under his command, US Centcom would continue to work “towards a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Afghanistan which includes ensuring that Islamabad’s equities are acknowledged in any future agreement”.

Gen McKenzie said, “Pakistan was an essential element in long-term stability in Afghanistan and could play a key role in facilitating talks between the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan.”

In reply to a question about the major challenges in US-Pakistan relationship, he said: “Despite Pakistan’s positive rhetoric in support of the South Asia Strategy, violent extremist organisations (VEOs) operate along its border with Afghanistan.”

He was further quoted in the report as saying, “While Pakistan has conducted some operations against VEOs in Pakistan, they must continue to expand these operations and remain aggressively engaged.”

“Taking concrete steps that deny VEO safe havens in Pakistan, as well as VEO freedom of movement from Pakistan to Afghanistan, remain an important task that Pakistan needs to fulfil. Pakistan must leverage their influence over Taliban leadership to help compel them to come to the table for reconciliation negotiations. It is important to remember that we are asking Pakistan to focus a significant fraction of their national power away from what they perceive to be an existential threat.”