SHC orders for recovery of citizen

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday issued notices to Sindh Home Department, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP), DIG East and others over a petition seeking recovery of a citizen, Taj Muhammad.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Naimtullah Phulputo heard the petition filed by Shahnaz seeking recovery of Taj Muhammad.

Moreover, the bench ordered the respondents to submit replies by January 19.

Shahnaz, in her application, stated that “Taj Muhammad was apprehended by Station House Officer (SHO) Safdar Mushwani and other policemen two months back.”

Following this, the police had demanded Rs0.5 million for releasing Taj Muhammad, the petitioner told the court