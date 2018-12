ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday heard the case pertaining to construction of private housing societies on Railways land.

The bench summoned Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad to appear before it in person on the next hearing and brief about the misuse of Railways land.

The court also directed the provincial governments to submit their replies on the matter in three days.