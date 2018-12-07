Railways recovers nominal amount from total lease money

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways had given its land on 33 points between 2003 and 2018 on 33 years on lease for the establishment of fuel stations and out of the total 11.2874 billion in lease money, it could recover only Rs 900.56 million.

Out of these 33 points, 10 places were given to Gas and Oil Company Pakistan, eight were given to Army Welfare Trust, while four points were handed over to RPG Management.

In Peshawar division, the land was given for petrol pumps in the area of Mardan, Attock and Kala Pani. At these three places, the lease value of the land was Rs1.042 billion, but Railways could recover only Rs 90.10 million.T he leases of these three places was given in 2017 during the regime of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). In Attock and Kala Pani, the land was given to Gas and Oil Company, while in Mardan it was handed over to Salahud Din.

In Rawalpindi division, five properties were provided for the construction of petrol pumps. In Rawalpindi and Sargodha, the land was leased to Army Welfare Trust, while the land at Jhelum and Sarai Alamgir was leased to Gas and Oil Company Pakistan. In Bhulwal, the land was given to Syed Azhar Abbas. The lease value of these five pieces of land was Rs1.49 billion but only a sum of Rs150.49 million was received by the department. In Rawalpindi division, the lease was given during the period of 2003 to June 19, 2018.

In Lahore division, Railways’ land was given on lease in seven cities. In Sialkot, the land was given to Army Welfare Trust. In two places at Faisalabad and in Lahore, the land was handed over to Gas and Oil Company Pakistan. In Kasur, the land was given to Wahab Rashid. In Kachhi Wala, the land was provided to Abad Petroleum Service. In Bahawalnagar, the land was given to Hamza Arslan Filling Station, Malik Aslam and Shah Ismail. In Lahore division, the total lease value of the land was 3.1227 billion, whereas out of this, the department could only recover Rs190.44 million. In Multan division, three lands were given. In Multan city, the land was given to Army Welfare Trust whereas in Bahawalnagar the land was given to Gas and Oil Company Pakistan. The total lease value of land in Multan division was Rs550.57 million, whereas only Rs50.47 million could be recovered by the department.

In Sukkur division, the land was given at five places. In Sukkur and Shikarpur, the land was provided to the Army Welfare Trust, whereas in Rahim Yar Khan, it was offered to Ahmed Petroleum Service. In Sadiqabad, it is given to Jam Brothers and Company. In Rahim Yar Khan, the piece of land was also given to Gas and Oil Company Pakistan. In Sukkur division, the lease value of land was Rs530.73 million but the department could recover only Rs80.48 million out of it.

In Quetta, the land was leased to Army Welfare Trust for Rs150.36 million but only Rs30.33 million could be recovered by the department.

In Karachi division, the land was given to Army Welfare Trust, Bismillah Associates, Al-Tariq Gas, RPG Management and Chaudhary Abdul Ghafoor. The total lease value of the land was Rs 4.86 billion, but out of it, the department could recover only Rs290.21 million.