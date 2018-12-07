PTI wants to introduce presidential form of govt: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders have alleged that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants to introduce a presidential system in the country, adding that the incumbent government had left the parliament paralysed.

In a press conference held in Islamabad on Thursday, Senator Sherry Rehman along with PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said that by making the parliament non-operational, the ruling party wants to send a message to the public that the parliament failed to perform for paving its way to introduce the presidential form of government.

Senator Rehman said that due to the government’s obstinacy, no parliamentary committee has been formed yet. She said that even after 100 days, the government failed to form the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“We are in strong opposition in the Senate. The government is ignoring the elected institutions. We will not let the government do this,” she said.

Sherry Rehman also lamented that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not cognisant of the recent devaluation of rupee against US dollar.