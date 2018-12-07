PM Imran Khan himself a threat to his govt, claims Kh Asif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former defence minister Khawaja Asif on Friday claimed that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was under the threat of Prime Minister Imran Khan himself, suggesting that it is something about the way he talks.

Taking to Twitter, Asif said, “The incumbent government is not threatened by a vocal opposition or the media. The threat cannot be averted even if they fall silent.”

موجودہ حکومت کو میڈیا یا اپوزیشن کے بولنے سےکوئی خطرہ نہیں۔ انکے خاموش ھو نے سےخطرہ ٹل نہیں سکتا۔اصل خطرہ وزیراعظم کے بولنے سے ھے۔ اونوں کون چپ کروائے — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) December 7, 2018

“The actual danger to the government is by the prime minister [Imran Khan] speaking,” he said and added, “[But] who can ask him to not speak.”

The premier’s remarks often make headlines for the wrong reasons. In an interview earlier, he said that “when I come across any injustice [in the news] on the TV, and then, angered, I say to my wife Bushra, see what an injustice this is, and she says, you are the prime minister.”

PM Khan was also mocked by social media users over his idea to boost economy by providing chickens and eggs to the women living in the rural areas during his address at a ceremony regarding the completion of first 100 days of the PTI government.

He had also reportedly hinted at midterm elections, which the opposition said the country couldn’t afford at this stage. In his address, the premier had also highlighted government’s performance, as well as laid out his plans to improve the economy and governance.