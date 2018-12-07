‘Pakistan has tenth highest number of volunteers’

LAHORE: In an event organised by Bargad Volunteer Network (BVN) to commemorate the International Volunteers Day (IVD), it was quoted that Pakistan ranks tenth in the number of volunteers globally with 58 million volunteers.

This was done in collaboration with the E-library Government of the Punjab and Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) at E-library, Qaddafi Stadium. It was part of a youth conference held by Bargad in which around 300 volunteers participated.

The IVD commemoration was dedicated to this year’s theme “Volunteers Build Resilient Communities” in recognition of volunteers who contribute to making their communities more resilient against natural disasters, economic stress and political shocks.

The event was moderated by social entrepreneur Noor Imran while an informal session with youth was conducted by Usama Nasir.

Those in attendance included member of provincial assembly (MPA) Saadia Sohail, MPA Haroon Imran Gill, Incharge E-library Asif Bilal, Head Girls Guide Association Mrs Shafqat Rafiq, Senior Education Advisor VSO Jamil Najam and educationist Taimur Bandey.

Citing a report by United Nations Volunteers (UNV) Programme, Bargad Executive Director Sabiha Shaheen informed that Pakistan ranks on number ten in its volunteer workforce and the number of volunteers globally is more than half of the employed persons in ten most populous countries.

Adding that volunteering is largely informal, she emphasized the need to promote formal and organized voluntary action in Pakistan.