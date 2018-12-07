More than 200 TLP workers released across Punjab: report

More than 200 people who were detained during the crackdown against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers last month have been released from different prisons across Punjab, a local media house reported.

In addition to that, around 3,000 TLP workers who were arrested under the charges of “sedition and terrorism” are still in jail as the government started “reviewing cases of those who were detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance”.

Earlier, 12 workers were released from Rawalpindi on Wednesday and it was reported that 477 people who were arrested by the Rawalpindi Police were under the MPO and sent to Adiala Jail.

The local media report further stated, “Three separate FIRs had been registered with the police and 207 workers and activists, including three leaders of the local chapter of the TLP, were booked on sedition charges, blocking roads and damaging government installations.”