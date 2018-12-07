Man booked for defaming ex-wife through fake accounts

A man accused of harassing his ex-wife by creating fake social media accounts in her name and posting obscene pictures has been arrested by the cyber crime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Toba Tek Singh.

Waqar, who is the suspect, lives in Chichawatni and was arrested on the complaint of his former wife who lives in Gojra.

Shoaib Haroon, the cyber crime wing in-charge of FIA told reporters that the suspect confessed to have created six fake Whatsapp accounts and two Facebook accounts to defame her.

FIA has booked the suspect under sections 20, 21 and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.