Grant same powers to GB as other provinces, says CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday said that Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) will be accorded the same power as other provinces as a larger bench of the apex court heard a case regarding GB’s constitutional status.

“We need time to complete the draft. We are giving powers pertaining to lawmaking and administration and have tried to implement the Constitution of Pakistan in the draft. We cannot make GB a separate province but can grant it all provincial powers,” the attorney general said.

“This is commendable. GB residents say they are not being granted the powers,” CJP Nisar answered.

“This draft has not been presented before us as yet. We should be permitted to present our recommendations as well,” the GB deputy advocate said.

“We are trying to accept all demands of GB residents,” the attorney general answered.

“I believe all provincial powers should given. GB will be given the same powers that have been granted to other provinces,” the top judge observed.

Aitzaz Ahsan, Chaudhry Afrasiab, GB law minister, Salman Akran Raja and Kashmir Affairs secretary have been included in the committee formed by the court to finalise the draft bill.

Furthermore, the court also ordered for a meeting to be held on Thursday at the office of the attorney general.