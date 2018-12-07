Govt refutes reports of PM-NAB chairman meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Office on Friday rejected “baseless” media reports regarding a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

“There is no truth in the news of meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and NAB chairman. Media is requested to confirm from the PM Office Spokesman before giving any news about the Prime Minister,” a brief statement issued by the PM Media Office here said.

Moreover, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday issued show cause notices to 17 news outlets for reporting the “false” meeting between the premier and NAB chief.

The media watchdog asked the news channels to submit their replies within seven days and clarify their position, warning them of stern action in case a satisfactory response is not received.

Earlier, media reports had claimed that PM Khan assured NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal of his government’s full cooperation in the bureau’s ongoing crackdown on ‘corrupt elements’. Both agreed that the action should continue till complete eradication of corruption from the society during a meeting at the PM House in Islamabad, they added.