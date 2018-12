LAHORE: A number of vehicles collided on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway on Friday morning due to poor visibility from fog.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Citizens have also been urged to avoid using motorways and other highways due to poor visibility, Motorway Police spokesperson said while adding that in case of an emergency, commuters can contact ‘130’ helpline.

Major cities across Punjab on Friday also suffered from foggy conditions thereby impacting visibility on roads.