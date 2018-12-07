Excessive sleep linked with increased disease risk

In those who underslept, “a daytime nap seemed to compensate for the lack of sleep at night and to mitigate the risks,” Wang explained.

Previous studies into this topic were mainly carried out in North America, Europe and Japan. The new study brings a global picture.

But the findings are observational, meaning the cause of this association remains unknown.

“Even though the findings were very interesting they don’t prove cause and effect,” said Julie Ward, a senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation, who was not involved in the study.

Having less sleep — under six hours — was also shown to increase these risks by 9%, compared with people who slept for the recommended six to eight hours, but this finding was not considered to be statistically significant by the team.

In 2014, 35.2% of American adults reported not getting enough sleep with less than seven hours per night, according to the CDC.

Signs in your sleep

The study asked 116,632 adults between the age of 35 and 70 from 21 countries about their sleeping habits. Participants were then followed up over an average of 7.8 years.

The team found that for every 1,000 people sleeping the recommended six to eight hours per night, 7.8 developed cardiovascular disease or died each year. This rose to 9.4 in people who slept six or fewer hours a night.

Francesco Cappuccio, professor of cardiovascular medicine and epidemiology at Warwick University, who was not involved in this study, has done several studies into sleep and its effect on our health. He says that a lack of sleep is “definitely associated with an increased risk of death.”

“If you sleep less for a long time you are more prone to develop chronic disease,” Cappuccio said, adding that short sleep duration has been shown to increase high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes.

However, the findings for those who underslept were not found to be statistically significant, and the greatest risk was instead seen among those who overslept.

For those sleeping eight to nine hours, 8.4 per 1,000 people developed cardiovascular disease or died each year. This rose even further in those sleeping nine to 10 hours (10.4 per 1,000) and again among those sleeping more than 10 hours (14.8 per 1,000). This equates to an increase in risk of a 5%, 17% and 41%, respectively, compared with people who slept the recommended amount of hours. But Wang pointed out that too much sleep could be a marker for other causes of cardiovascular diseases and death.