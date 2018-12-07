China’s police satisfied with progress on consulate attack investigation

A delegation of China’s counterterrorism police force on Friday expressed satisfaction on the progress of the investigations into the attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi on November 23, according to media reports.

The delegation, which arrived in Karachi on Friday, met with senior police officials and the investigators of the case. Karachi Additional Inspector General Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh briefed the delegation about the details of the attack. The police delegation also visited the crime scene and held a meeting with the local Counter-Terrorism Department where they were apprised of the ongoing investigation by CTD AIG Dr Waliullah Dal. Reportedly, Chinese security officials expressed their satisfaction with the progress made so far in the investigation.

Three heavily armed militants were shot dead in a shoot-out with police and Rangers during a gun-and-grenade attack on the Chinese consulate. Two police officials and two visa applicants, a father and son, were also killed in the November 23 assault. The attack at the foreign mission, which is located in the ‘high-security zone’ of Clifton’s Block-4, also left a private guard of the facility wounded. The attackers lobbed at least 10 hand grenades, damaging several parked vehicles, and attempted to break open the armoured gate of the consulate with C4 explosives, but were shot dead before they could do so. The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) promptly claimed responsibility even when the operation against the attackers was still underway, according to officials. Investigators have subsequently detained more than a dozen suspects and their facilitators for questioning from the city and other parts of the country.