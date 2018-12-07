Acid attack on man for befriending woman

A man in Bahawalpur suffered critical burn injuries and a bullet wound when four men on motorcycles intercepted and attacked him by firing a gun and throwing acid on his face.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Absar Hussain, the victim, Muhammad Amir, a resident of Moza Sakheel, Basti Ghareebabad had recently moved to the city and used to be friends with a housemaid at his former workplace. Her brother, Dilshad Ahmed, disapproved of him and followed him to Bahawalpur with Muhammad Afzal, Farman Ali and an unidentified man.

Police have lodged an FIR against the accused and started investigation.