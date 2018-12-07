3 killed, 16 injured in road accidents as fog engulfs Motorway M-2

ISLAMABAD: At least 3 people were killed while 16 others sustained injuries during different accidents that occurred due to the dense fog that engulfed Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and other areas of Punjab on Friday morning.

Those who could not survive the accidents on M2 included a policeman.

The fog also affected road traffic, causing accidents in Kasur, Depalpur and Kala Shah Kaku interchange leaving sixteen injured, ten of whom were children.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

The spokesperson of motorway police revealed that the visibility level dropped significantly as a result of fog. After the accidents, the motorway section from Pindi Bhattian to Gojra was closed.

The spokesperson has urged commuters to avoid unnecessary travel on highways and motorways. Commuters have also been asked to contact the helpline, 130, in case of an emergency.