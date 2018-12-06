Usman Dar submits evidence of Kh Asif’s alleged money laundering to NAB

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday submitted evidence in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif in an alleged money laundering case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader also submitted a record of foreign investments made by Asif at NAB’s Islamabad office on the request of the accountability watchdog.

The foreign investments record includes details of benaami transactions made through the PML-N leader and his wife’s foreign bank accounts.

Furthermore, Dar has also handed over a confidential agreement regarding Asif’s employment in a foreign company while being the federal minister. He further alleged that Asif was “involved in money laundering under the cover of iqama and foreign employment”.

“Asif called the national exchequer huge losses when he was the minister for power and water,” the PTI leader has further claimed.