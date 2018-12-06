President House likely to be opened for public on Saturday

After the opening of governor houses for public visits, the President House is likely to be opened for the general public on December 8 (Thursday), according to media reports.

The reports added that the President House will remain open for general public from 9am to 4pm.

The decision is due to be taken in line with the PTI government’s policy of opening of the official buildings for ordinary people.

The idea behind this exercise is to bridge gap between the ruling class the masses.

The governor houses in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar are already open for public.