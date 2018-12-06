Nawaz Sharif says PML-N is always ready for early elections

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that his party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is always ready for early elections.

In an interview with journalists earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had hinted at early elections in the country.

Nawaz held an informal conversation with journalists before the hearing of the Flagship reference at the accountability court.

Nawaz Sharif said the prime minister’s statement regarding early elections had been welcomed by the people, who he said wanted the government to be gone. The former prime minister stressed that the PML-N believed in serious politics.

He added that according to the report of the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), the margin of win in 53 constituencies was less than rejected votes, adding that rigging had taken place.

THE TRIAL:

NAB had filed three references against members of the Sharif family in line with the Supreme Court’s (SC) order of July 28 last year.

In September 2017, the trial against the Sharif family commenced. On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-month deadline to conclude all three cases, the court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference.

An accountability court had sentenced Nawaz to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the corruption reference while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million). Additionally, Nawaz’s son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar was given a one-year sentence without any fine.

However, the jail sentences were later suspended by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).