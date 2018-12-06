﻿ MNA Mohsin Dawar chides ISPR DG over PTM remarks | Pakistan Today

MNA Mohsin Dawar chides ISPR DG over PTM remarks

by News Desk , (Last Updated 2 hours ago)

After Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major Gen Asif Ghafoor warned the Pashtun rights movement, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), against ‘crossing the line’, PTM leader and MNA Mohsin Dawar lashed out at the army’s spokesperson on Twitter.

Dawar, who won the general election from NA-48 of North Waziristan, accused the military of “crossing the red lines” and went on to list a number of things allegedly done by the state institutions.

Such warnings won’t dent the popularity of the PTM, the MNA said, claiming that the state institutions were already using such tactics against the PTM: “registration of fake cases, the propaganda campaign” among others.

Referring to cases registered against PTM leadership, the lawmaker alleged that those cases were registered at the behest of the state institutions. He also blamed the state for running “malicious propaganda campaign” against the PTM on social and electronic media.

During his press briefing, the army’s spokespersons said PTM made three demands, including reducation of security checkpoints, eradication of landmines, and recovery of missing persons.

Reacting to the statement, PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen said his movement had made six demands, not three. “Our first demand was the provision of justice for Naqeebullah Mehsud and punishment for Rao Anwar,” he said in a statement to media.

Pashteen further said his movement will continue the struggle for their just demands.

[whatsapp]


Related posts

Top