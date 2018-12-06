MNA Mohsin Dawar chides ISPR DG over PTM remarks

After Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major Gen Asif Ghafoor warned the Pashtun rights movement, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), against ‘crossing the line’, PTM leader and MNA Mohsin Dawar lashed out at the army’s spokesperson on Twitter.

Dawar, who won the general election from NA-48 of North Waziristan, accused the military of “crossing the red lines” and went on to list a number of things allegedly done by the state institutions.

It’s been you who had always crossed the Red Lines…….

abrogated constitution, hanged elected pm, fought proxy wars, sponsored militancy, destroyed civilian’s properties & markets in cosmetic military operations, humiliated & tortured our people.

We have nothing left to loose. — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) December 6, 2018

You hv tried yr level best to harm us

1 You Charged us in Fake cases.

2 You tried to kill us through your proxies(Good Taliban).

3 You tried malicious campaigns against us on print,electronic and social media

4 you called us traitors

But you still failed to cut down our support. pic.twitter.com/JpI0k7NPCj — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) December 6, 2018

Such warnings won’t dent the popularity of the PTM, the MNA said, claiming that the state institutions were already using such tactics against the PTM: “registration of fake cases, the propaganda campaign” among others.

Referring to cases registered against PTM leadership, the lawmaker alleged that those cases were registered at the behest of the state institutions. He also blamed the state for running “malicious propaganda campaign” against the PTM on social and electronic media.

During his press briefing, the army’s spokespersons said PTM made three demands, including reducation of security checkpoints, eradication of landmines, and recovery of missing persons.

Reacting to the statement, PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen said his movement had made six demands, not three. “Our first demand was the provision of justice for Naqeebullah Mehsud and punishment for Rao Anwar,” he said in a statement to media.

Pashteen further said his movement will continue the struggle for their just demands.