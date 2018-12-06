Lady health workers in Karachi face harassment

by Monitoring Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

KARACHI: Lady health workers working for Sindh Health Department are facing harassment in Korangi area of the metropolis, reported Geo News.

Reportedly, more than 350 lady workers experience harassment on daily basis.

Following the change in the local political landscape, Town Health Officer (THO) has been replaced with a District Health Officer (DHO), which has given birth to numerous complaints.

As some of the workers have reported harassment incidents, the rest face issues regarding their arrears.

One lady health worker, Khairunnisa Memon, has launched a complaint against DHO Ali Asghar and his accountant over the allegations of harassment and bribery. Health workers who wanted to forward their data to the Accountant General’s (AG) Office, for the opening of their accounts, have accused the two of resorting to shenanigans.

DHO Ali Asghar has categorically denied the allegations and said that “the process has been completed in accordance with the law”.

Provincial Health Secretary Usman Chachar has formed a three-member committee to probe into the matter.