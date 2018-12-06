Gas discovered at exploration well in Sindh’s Sanghar, says PPL

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) said on Wednesday it has made a gas and condensate discovery at its exploration well Hadaf X-1 in Sindh’s Sanghar district, as per an official press release.

According to the press statement, after drilling to a depth of 3,700m to find hydrocarbon potential, following observations were made:

-18.6 million cubic feet per day of gas, condensate of 160 barrels per day along with 65 barrels of water per day at Flowing Well Head Pressure of 1,307 psi on 56/64” choke.

– 12.1 million cubic feet per day of gas, condensate of 157 barrels per day along with 35 barrels of water per day at Flowing Well Head Pressure of 2,290 psi on 32/64” choke.

The statement said that the discovery will add to the hydrocarbon reserves and help the energy sector to abridge the demand and supply gap.