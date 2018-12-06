Fawad urges UK to collaborate with Pakistan against money laundering

LONDON: Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain urged the United Kingdom to work in collaboration with Pakistan to eliminate the scourge of money laundering.

He was talking to British parliamentarians during a visit to UK Parliament in London on Thursday.

The minister said the PTI government was committed to supremacy of law in the country and wants to rid people of poverty. He said Pakistan has good relations with the United Kingdom and desires to improve them.

He said the government will do its best to resolve problems of overseas Pakistanis.

The information minister briefed the British parliamentarians on the PTI government’s socio-economic reforms agenda.

Later, while talking to media in London, the information minister said Pakistan was ready to play a constructive role for peace process in the Middle East.

The minister said the economy of Pakistan was improving as exports and remittances were on the rise, imports were declining and stability was returning.

The vital indicators of the economy were getting stable, he explained.

He said volatility of the dollar was due to the fact that Ishaq Dar in the past spent $6-7 billion dollar to keep the value of dollar low.

He said $ 11 billion from Pakistan went to 26 countries and a large part of it was funneled to the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

The minister said Pakistan was strengthening its laws to check the illegal flow of money to foreign countries. In his talks with the British parliamentarians, he stressed that the international cooperation should be expanded and laws should be made to stop investments made with illegal money.

He said those who take law into their hands would be dealt with strictly, adding that Ishaq Dar would be brought back to Pakistan.