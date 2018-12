ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar will be visiting the Constitutional Court of Turkey on a special invitation extended by its president.

On the invitation of ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan, the top judge will also attend the annual spiritual night “Shab-e-Arus” organised in Konya, Turkey to commemorate Maulana Rumi on December 17.

The CJP will then leave for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.