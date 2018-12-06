Cabinet to discuss Gilgit-Baltistan reforms package today

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet will discuss the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) reforms package on Thursday in a meeting convened by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The cabinet members will discuss the 20-point agenda, including the issue of making GB an autonomous province and carrying out reforms in the region.

A number of issues will come under discussion in the Thursday’s cabinet meeting. The prime minister will inform the participants regarding the future strategy in the wake of completion of the government’s first 100 days. The cabinet will also review implementation of the decisions taken in its last meeting and ratify decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee.

Also, PM Khan will also evaluate the performance of ministers and consult regarding his visit to Qatar.

Other issues that will be taken up in the agenda include supply of gas to industries, shifting issues to relevant divisions from Economic Affairs division and the approval of reconstitution of the board of trustees of the Karachi Post Trust and Chairman Port Qasim Authority are also on the agenda.

The cabinet will further discuss an extension to the licence of private aviation company and the approval of an agreement between Anti-Narcotics Forces of Pakistan and Canada along with the appointment of members of the Law and Justice Commission.

The cabinet will also mull over issuing the Rs50 coin on the International Anti-Corruption Day and steps for the secrecy of cabinet documents will also be discussed.