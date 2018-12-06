Azam Swati tenders resignation to PM Imran

–Federal minister says ‘can’t work under such circumstances’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati on Thursday resigned as federal minister for science and technology.

Swati, a senator belonging to PTI, allegedly played a role in the transfer of former Islamabad police chief Jan Mohammad — an allegation over which the SC took action against him.

According to reports, the former minister tendered his resignation during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The premier has accepted his resignation and told Swati to present himself before the apex court in the ongoing misconduct case.

In his resignation, he stated: “To uphold my moral authority, I sent my resignation to PM and told him that I cannot work under such circumstances,” adding that now he will defend his case without any portfolio or authority.

In October, the dispute, which reportedly started after a cow of the family entered the land of the minister, also allegedly led to the transfer of Islamabad police chief Jan Muhammad as he was transferred and ordered to report immediately to the Establishment Division until further orders.

Reports had stated that the IGP was transferred after he allegedly refused action on a complaint by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Azam Swati’s son regarding an incident at their farmhouse, which Swati has denied.

Later, the CJP had took suo motu notice of transfer of the Islamabad IGP and suspended the notification of the transfer, observing that the IGP was transferred on the verbal orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Further, on November 7, a joint investigation team (JIT) formed on the orders of the Supreme Court (SC), initiated the investigation by visiting the lawmaker’s residence.

Led by the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Irfan Mangi, the JIT, also comprises members of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The incident came to the fore following an altercation between Swati’s domestic staff and his neighbours, whose cattle had reportedly trespassed the minister’s farmhouse and caused damage to his property.