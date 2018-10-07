Fire at rubber factory brought under control in Karachi

The fire that erupted in a rubber factory in Sher Shah area of Karachi was brought under control by the firefighting team on Saturday night, media reports stated.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that the rescue teams have got hold of the situation with the help of seven fire brigade tenders that were dispatched at the site of the incident.

He said that the process of cooling-off is underway, adding that the firefighting squad needs to be equipped with the latest technology in order to make the rescue operations more speedy and effective.

So far, no reports of casualties or injuries have been received.