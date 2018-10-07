Fayyazul Hassan Chohan no longer Punjab govt’s mouthpiece: reports

Shahbaz Gul has replaced Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan as the spokesperson of the Punjab government, Hum News reported on Saturday.

According to reports, Gul has been appointed as the spokesperson to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“A notification in this regard has also been issued on the directives of CM Buzdar,” the report stated.

The report further claims that Chohan, who had landed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in hot water with his controversial statements on multiple occasions, has been sacked from the position after both the premier and CM expressed unsatisfaction over his performance.